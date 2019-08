UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

UrtheCast Corp (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 17,785 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

UrtheCast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., formerly Longford Energy Inc, is engaged in developing and launching the High Definition (HD) video stream of Earth, from the International Space Station (ISS). The Company provides near-live HD video feed of Earth, from space. The Company is in partnership with space organizations, such as the Russian Space Agency.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UrtheCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UrtheCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.