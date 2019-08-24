Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.58.

VCNX opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%. Equities analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,838,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Zauderer bought 183,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $750,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,023,111 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.