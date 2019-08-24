ValuEngine Upgrades Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Hold

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 662,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,558. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. Funko has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $28,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 229,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $5,447,482.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,803,599 shares of company stock worth $42,922,069 in the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 41.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 307,444 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at $5,659,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Funko by 47.4% in the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 230,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $4,597,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Funko by 108.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 159,409 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

