Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $39.27. 14,002,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046,031. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

