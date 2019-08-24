Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $137.53 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $151.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.23.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

