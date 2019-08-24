Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $81.08. 1,817,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

