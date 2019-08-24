Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,466. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38.

