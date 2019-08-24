Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.31. 3,807,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,380. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

