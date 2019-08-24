Verasity Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,477,985,560 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

