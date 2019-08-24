Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.93.

Shares of NOC traded down $10.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.50. 552,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,971. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

