Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $63,479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,905,000 after buying an additional 1,343,815 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 240.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,520,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after buying an additional 1,073,407 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,915.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 895,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 877,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 109.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,605,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 839,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,919,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,073,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

In other news, CEO Dan O. Dinges purchased 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at $50,539,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

