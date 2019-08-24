Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.01 per share, with a total value of $27,752.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,946.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sunil Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $95,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,936.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $927,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 227,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $278.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.