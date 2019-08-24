Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 6.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.29. 6,240,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.52. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $273.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

