Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.18.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $116.63.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

