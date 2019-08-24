Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $748,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $264,077,000 after purchasing an additional 683,635 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 11,802,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,912,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Edward Jones cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

