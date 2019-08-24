VeriumReserve Hits Market Capitalization of $410,448.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $410,448.00 and $320.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,314,637 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

