Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 9th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 123,981 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $122,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after buying an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $472,377,000 after buying an additional 3,366,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,123,000 after buying an additional 2,273,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after buying an additional 2,195,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,059,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,758. The company has a market capitalization of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

