Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,953,000 after buying an additional 606,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,449,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,487,000 after purchasing an additional 113,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,323,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,329,740. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

