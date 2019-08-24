VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $737,699.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00261508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.01307499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00098525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

