Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.65. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.75 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VISI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter worth about $57,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 34.3% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 95.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American Managed Service Program (MSP) segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

