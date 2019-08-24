Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus set a $152.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,033. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,819 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,882 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 923,290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,387,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,423,000 after purchasing an additional 714,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 811,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 628,893 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.73. The stock had a trading volume of 803,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,851. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

