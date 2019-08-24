Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of minerals, and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It explores for nickel-copper-platinum, salt/potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interest in Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property situated in central Newfoundland; and 100% interest in TL Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element property located in northwest of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

