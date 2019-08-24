W Green Pay (WGP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00261228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01306803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00098202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,738,649 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

