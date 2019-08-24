Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after buying an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 49.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,457,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,273,000 after buying an additional 1,803,296 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,216,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,977,000 after buying an additional 1,471,705 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 74.9% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,888,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after buying an additional 1,236,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 610.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,418,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after buying an additional 1,219,115 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 28,211,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,901,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $208.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

