Waves (WAVES) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.39 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Waves has a market capitalization of $132.05 million and approximately $18.39 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00013136 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Cryptohub, Indodax and Coinbe. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, Huobi, Cryptohub, OKEx, BCEX, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Liqui, Indodax, COSS, Kuna, YoBit, Tidex and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

