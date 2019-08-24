Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,935,508 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 179.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,935,508 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.82% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $400,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,929,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.96. 14,973,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,319,534. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $148.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.11.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.