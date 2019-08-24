Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Alphabet worth $1,858,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $38.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,151.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,480. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,170.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,156.17. The company has a market capitalization of $826.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

