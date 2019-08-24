Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $855,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 53,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $815,963.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $982,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,365.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,053. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. 3,770,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,766. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

