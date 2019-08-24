Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.12 Billion Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,889,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,657 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 10.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,124,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $140.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,779. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.