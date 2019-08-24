Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $954.21 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,787,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,954 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $954,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,763. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average of $190.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

