Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,127,592 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,078,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,592 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 39.66% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $688,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 237,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 405,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

