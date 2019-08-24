Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 300,246 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.13% of Chubb worth $761,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,532,000 after acquiring an additional 493,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,503,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after acquiring an additional 203,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after acquiring an additional 383,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,907 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,315 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,421 shares of company stock worth $51,485,939 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

