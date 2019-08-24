Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 388,043 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,289,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,043 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $462,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 856,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

