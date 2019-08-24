Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,670 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,298,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.04% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $527,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $95.77. 494,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,433. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $102.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.