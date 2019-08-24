West Branch Capital LLC Buys 2,282 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,517,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,459,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

