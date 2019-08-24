Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $93.99. 3,566,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

