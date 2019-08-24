Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $719,509.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.29.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.34. The stock had a trading volume of 402,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.85. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $314.14 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

