Western Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

BSJM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. 93,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,461. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

