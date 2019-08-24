Western Wealth Management LLC Has $881,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,580,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,818,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,569,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

WFC stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 17,855,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,537,822. The company has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

