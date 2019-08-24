Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,180,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 178,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,939. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,040 shares of company stock valued at $37,121,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.