Westhampton Capital LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.66. 3,890,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,309. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.04. The company has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

