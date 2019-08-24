Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.19. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

WLK traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 835,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,429,000 after acquiring an additional 77,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 5,430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,165 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,875,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

