Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $140.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.09.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of WHR opened at $134.55 on Monday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

