Winco (WCO) Reaches Market Cap of $788,046.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Winco token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. Winco has a market cap of $788,046.00 and approximately $15,356.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Winco has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Winco alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00065753 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00364345 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007199 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000092 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Winco Token Profile

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official website is winco.io. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.