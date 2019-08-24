Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $872.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post sales of $872.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $880.81 million. Workday posted sales of $671.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.88.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 756,292 shares of company stock worth $154,605,671. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 149.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.48 and a beta of 1.54. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.55.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

