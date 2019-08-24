Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.18, 30,371 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,057,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,055,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,428 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,447,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 324,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 756.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 948,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

