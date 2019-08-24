WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Down to $10.57

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.57. WPX Energy shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 8,294,974 shares.

WPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 681.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WPX Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,581 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 478.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,614,000 after buying an additional 1,481,155 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 556.8% in the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,110,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 1,353,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,825,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,038,000 after buying an additional 1,116,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

