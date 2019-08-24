XDNA 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, XDNA has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One XDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. XDNA has a total market capitalization of $17,696.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00918857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00244722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004061 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,616,985 coins and its circulating supply is 4,185,512 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

