XYO Hits Market Cap of $4.07 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, BitMart, IDEX and DDEX. XYO has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $3,824.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.17 or 0.04956390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitMart, YoBit, DDEX, IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.