Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Million

Analysts expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to post $3.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Acceleron Pharma posted sales of $3.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year sales of $56.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.07 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.77 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $111.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.72 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 318.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 649.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

XLRN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, VP Adam M. Veness sold 3,268 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $2,667,029. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 17.11. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

